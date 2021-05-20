Laurentian Bank of Canada Increases Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.25

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Laurentian upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Extendicare to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.96.

Shares of EXE opened at C$8.08 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$5.06 and a 52-week high of C$8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. The firm has a market cap of C$723.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.89.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

