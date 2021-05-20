LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after acquiring an additional 156,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $137.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $91.16 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

