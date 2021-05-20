Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $132.38 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.