Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20,507.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 567,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,693,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,179,000 after purchasing an additional 318,669 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

