Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 30.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $104.28 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.