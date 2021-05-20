Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 65.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LII opened at $338.77 on Thursday. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.42.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $564,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,263,821.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

