Lewis Chew Sells 30,918 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,353. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.