LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Corey Deutsch Acquires 22,539 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch purchased 22,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $199,470.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,845.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

LFMD stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

