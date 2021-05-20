Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Up 12.8%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares were up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $64.80. Approximately 141,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 759,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after buying an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,209,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.