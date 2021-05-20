Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading Up 12.4%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$79.79 and last traded at C$78.25. 531,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 720,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.61.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

