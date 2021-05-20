Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Get Limoneira alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $326.47 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,790 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,548.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock valued at $542,093 and sold 7,119 shares valued at $126,226. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Limoneira by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 22.6% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 432,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 79,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.