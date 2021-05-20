Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Linde by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.57. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $190.35 and a 12-month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.39.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.