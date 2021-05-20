Liquidity Network Trading 55.5% Lower This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $668,624.21 and approximately $104,807.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00072413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 57.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.19 or 0.00443412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00210401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004213 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.48 or 0.01015657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

