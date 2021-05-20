Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III Sells 92,948 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.79. 274,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,476. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $8,962,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

