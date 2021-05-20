Liquity USD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $10.13 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00018645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.43 or 0.01183211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.15 or 0.09865425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 1,473,526,216 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

