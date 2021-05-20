Litecoin Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.98 billion and approximately $12.69 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $209.42 or 0.00521613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.