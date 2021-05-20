Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.43. 1,966,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,789. Livent has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.