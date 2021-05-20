LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

LMP traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 3,371,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,131. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 223.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.48. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

