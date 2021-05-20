Wolfe Research Lowers Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Underperform

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIDE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

