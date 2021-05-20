Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 185.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,624 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avantor worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,839.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,759,759 shares of company stock worth $84,764,840 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 258.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

