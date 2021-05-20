Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 166.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,766 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

