Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

AMT stock opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.82 and a 200-day moving average of $230.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

