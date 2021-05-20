Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,147 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,037,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.52 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

