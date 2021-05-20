Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,294,000 after purchasing an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 326,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $85.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $93.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

