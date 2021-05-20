Louis T. Petrillo Sells 30,360 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,834. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 21,426,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,139,000 after purchasing an additional 422,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after purchasing an additional 532,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

