Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.22.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

