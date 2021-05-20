LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $146.37 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 25,294 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $3,442,766.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,250,448.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 907 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $118,118.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,307.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,768 shares of company stock worth $23,856,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

