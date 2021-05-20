Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

LON LXI traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 136.40 ($1.78). The stock had a trading volume of 799,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,270. Lxi Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £848.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Lxi Reit’s previous dividend of $1.44. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Lxi Reit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

About Lxi Reit

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

