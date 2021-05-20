Lxi Reit (LON:LXI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Lxi Reit (LON:LXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:LXI traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 136.40 ($1.78). 799,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,270. Lxi Reit has a one year low of GBX 102.20 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 142.04 ($1.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £848.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97.

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond acquired 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £10,006.25 ($13,073.23).

Lxi Reit Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust (REIT) incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

