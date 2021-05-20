LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report $10.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.30 billion and the lowest is $9.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $39.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.20 billion to $43.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $42.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.10.

LYB stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

