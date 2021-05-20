LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2,169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,426 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 155,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $110.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $59.12 and a one year high of $116.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,157 shares of company stock worth $331,672 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

