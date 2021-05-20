Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day Sells 35,569 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CFO David Day sold 35,569 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $924,082.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, David Day sold 10,454 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96.

On Wednesday, March 10th, David Day sold 20,125 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $945,673.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

