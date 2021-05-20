Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

TSE MDI opened at C$10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$849.15 million and a PE ratio of -12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.50. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$3.35 and a one year high of C$11.17.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$92.55 million. Research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

