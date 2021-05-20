Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$10.53 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of C$3.35 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$849.15 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$100.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

