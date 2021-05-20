Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355,638 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $537,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,097,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 747,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

MFC stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

