Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$550,282.43 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total value of C$550,282.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$138,897.95.

Michael James Doughty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$24.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

