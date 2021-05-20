Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Digital Holdings is a digital asset technology company which mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. Marathon Digital Holdings, formerly known as Marathon Patent Group Inc., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

