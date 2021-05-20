Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOZ. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.21.

Marathon Gold stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.03. The company had a trading volume of 420,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.64. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.49 million and a P/E ratio of -63.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.66.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.0501656 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

