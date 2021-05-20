Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 882 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 458,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 105,592 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

WFC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 507,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,721,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The company has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

