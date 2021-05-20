Marco Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370 in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.49. 19,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

