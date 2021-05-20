Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,996. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.