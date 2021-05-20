Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,758 shares of company stock worth $9,480,762. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXPI traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

