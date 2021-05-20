Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.58. 27,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,362. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.70 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

