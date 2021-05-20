Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 21,191 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,191 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.12. 20,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,454. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

