Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 266,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $16,654,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,603,133 shares of company stock worth $109,826,015 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,148,825. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

