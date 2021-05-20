Mariana Garavaglia Sells 1,896 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,032,187.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 65,453 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $7,205,720.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.42. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,846,000 after buying an additional 165,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after buying an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,740,000 after buying an additional 1,536,900 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,179,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,124,000 after buying an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

