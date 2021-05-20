Mark D. Benjamin Sells 169,400 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 528.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Nuance Communications by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,713,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

