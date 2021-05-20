Mark J. Murphy Sells 3,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $174.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.07 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.57.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

