Mark N. Tompkins Sells 7,395 Shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Stock

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $16,416.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amesite alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 239,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,331. Amesite Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMST. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amesite during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.