Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.63 ($1.95).

Shares of MKS stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 154.20 ($2.01). The company had a trading volume of 7,846,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,813. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.55 ($2.14).

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

